Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.830-2.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.83-$2.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.05.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $67.76. 110,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,572,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,474,000 after purchasing an additional 837,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $229,283,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

