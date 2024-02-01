Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 120.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $63,361,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equity Residential by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,545,000 after purchasing an additional 891,918 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQR

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.