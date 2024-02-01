Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.07

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.07 and last traded at $56.04, with a volume of 48825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,177,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.