Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 775,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 67,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

