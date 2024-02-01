Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Euroz Hartleys Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Euroz Hartleys Group news, insider Andrew McKenzie purchased 76,777 shares of Euroz Hartleys Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,563.76 ($44,744.21). 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Euroz Hartleys Group

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

Featured Stories

