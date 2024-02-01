Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $518,101.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,611.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Evolus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evolus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,360. Evolus has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Evolus had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. The company had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

