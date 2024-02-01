Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 8,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 42.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 526,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,856,000 after acquiring an additional 107,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 265,404 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

