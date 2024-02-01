F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,598 shares of company stock worth $1,599,510 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $183.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.84. F5 has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

