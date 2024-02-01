Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.30 and last traded at $219.21. 125,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 269,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.89.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.55.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

