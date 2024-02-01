FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $478.64

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $478.64 and last traded at $478.07, with a volume of 55559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.54 and a 200 day moving average of $445.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,826 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

