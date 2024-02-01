Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 36,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 90,590 shares.The stock last traded at $77.66 and had previously closed at $77.57.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

