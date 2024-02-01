Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

FREL opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

