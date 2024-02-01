Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in January

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $49.32. 125,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.