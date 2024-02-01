Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.54.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FSZ opened at C$6.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$574.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.60.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 0.9101284 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 430.00%.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

