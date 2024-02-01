Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,139 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

