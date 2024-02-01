Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after buying an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,466,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after buying an additional 622,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,037,000 after buying an additional 3,182,756 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

FITB stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

