Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares in the last quarter.

Finance Of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of FOA opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of ($70.44) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Further Reading

