Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIS

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.