Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.34 and a 200-day moving average of $233.93. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

