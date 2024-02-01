Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $102.44 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.