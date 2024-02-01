Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $2.03 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VRP opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.