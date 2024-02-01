Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

