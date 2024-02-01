First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

FAF opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Barclays began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,453,000 after purchasing an additional 329,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,561,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 211,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

