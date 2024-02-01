First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

First American Financial stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.31. First American Financial has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15.

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

