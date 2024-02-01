First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target Raised to $46.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 6,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

