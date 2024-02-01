First Capital Realty Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86.
First Capital Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Realty
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.