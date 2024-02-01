First Capital Realty Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

First Capital Realty ( TSE:FCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($1.82). The firm had revenue of C$168.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

