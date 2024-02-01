First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of FMBH opened at $31.47 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Insider Transactions at First Mid Bancshares

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,182.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,151,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $10,895,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $5,714,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $4,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,179 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

