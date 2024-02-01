First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCT stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

