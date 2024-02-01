First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCT stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

