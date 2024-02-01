First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Boosted by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 113,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.