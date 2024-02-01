Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.95

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 175597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

