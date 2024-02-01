Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$1.43. The firm had revenue of C$24.36 million for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.