Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.
Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$1.43. The firm had revenue of C$24.36 million for the quarter.
Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.