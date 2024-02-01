Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,848 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Floor & Decor worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,965,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,951,000 after buying an additional 705,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $116.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.