Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

FLYW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.27 and a beta of 0.92. Flywire has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 58.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 2,255.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after buying an additional 1,295,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

