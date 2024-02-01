Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.04

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.04 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 107972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93. The company has a market cap of C$270.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84.
Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.53 million for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post 0.8215297 EPS for the current year.
Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.
