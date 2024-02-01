Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Fortive Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,845. Fortive has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $82.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,329,000 after buying an additional 282,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,227,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,211,000 after purchasing an additional 498,155 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

