Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.
Fortive Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,845. Fortive has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $82.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
