Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Get Fortive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 973,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,842. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.