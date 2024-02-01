Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 26,476 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 70.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 147.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 126.0% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,201,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $10,350,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.