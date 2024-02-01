Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 74,111 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 117.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,275,000 after buying an additional 6,172,694 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Clarivate Stock Down 2.4 %

Clarivate stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

