Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 368 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after buying an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $508.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.30. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $520.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

