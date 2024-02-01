Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $454,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.08 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.