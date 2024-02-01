Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $489,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

