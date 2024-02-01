Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $508,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $155.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $140.43. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $158.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.