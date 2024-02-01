Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $17,646,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $4,635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 738,799 shares during the period. Bwcp LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 158,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth about $20,909,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Crocs Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CROX opened at $101.48 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

