Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $474,000 Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 382.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 71.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

TALO opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

