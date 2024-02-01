Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 23.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 36.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 42.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $415,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

