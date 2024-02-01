Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,175 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 77.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,711.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,622.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,409.87. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,800.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.