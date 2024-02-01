Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 6,174 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $109,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

