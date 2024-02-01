Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fresenius Medical Care

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMS stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.