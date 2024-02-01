Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
FMS stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.05.
Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
