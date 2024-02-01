Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.25

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 511358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

FRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Frontline Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 78,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Frontline by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

