fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 4%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 2,193,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,843,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUBO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FUBO

fuboTV Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $730.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at $163,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 43.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 49.7% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 1,536.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 170,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in fuboTV by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.